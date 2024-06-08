Big Block
Big Block
BBo
Hybrid
Happy
Energetic
Euphoric
Blueberry
Strawberry
Diesel
Big Block effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Big Block is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, energetic, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Big Block, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Big BlockOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Big Block strain effects
Big Block strain flavors
Big Block strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Stress
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Big Block products near you
Similar to Big Block near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Big Block strain reviews(11)
Read all reviews
m........1
June 8, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
This strain hit me pretty hard. It gives me hard-core munchies. I tend to get that rarely these days for some reason. This is a great evening strain due to some couch locking/zoning out effects it has. I bought this one from WNC cbd & the flavor profile seems different than what's described on leafy. I personally find it flowery/piney with a hint of citrus. The smoke has a very Indica vibe to it and wasn't harsh. I would absolutely recommend this strain and buy again.
p........n
February 4, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I happened to run across a nice collection of buds, stumpy and dense, bright olive green with compact orange hairs clustered tight within a kief and trichrome frost. First whiff reminded me of all things diesel with a dank dark berry, maybe a little grapey, fruitcake on the back end. Taste pretty much followed the nose with a diesel fuel face plant from its Motorbreath parent, then a version reminiscent of purple punch with an extra grapey fruit funk on exhale. Two big rips back to back took quick effect making me a bit chatty and happily mood enhanced for the better. Those two hits delivered plenty of THC high but backed it up with of a sativa-ish brainy high in the beginning. Another hit thirty minutes later and hello confusion. Wait….what? Did I say that out loud?I was expecting a bit more couch and relaxation off the bat from this 70/30 indica but manageable enough to keep moving. Befuddled but moving. A few hit’s later, fat man gets lazy baby, super snacky, and thinking about a nap. Overall, I like it. 4/5, it’s above average but unexceptional, and has a worthwhile place in any collection. Best used for rainy days, healthy appetites, and tell a few jokes then go to bed nights. -PP
b........1
August 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Had a date today picked up a full gram cartridge of this and wow it was a perfect strain personally. The taste is fantastic smell is on the ball not a single complaint. "No bad effects"