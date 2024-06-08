I happened to run across a nice collection of buds, stumpy and dense, bright olive green with compact orange hairs clustered tight within a kief and trichrome frost. First whiff reminded me of all things diesel with a dank dark berry, maybe a little grapey, fruitcake on the back end. Taste pretty much followed the nose with a diesel fuel face plant from its Motorbreath parent, then a version reminiscent of purple punch with an extra grapey fruit funk on exhale. Two big rips back to back took quick effect making me a bit chatty and happily mood enhanced for the better. Those two hits delivered plenty of THC high but backed it up with of a sativa-ish brainy high in the beginning. Another hit thirty minutes later and hello confusion. Wait….what? Did I say that out loud?I was expecting a bit more couch and relaxation off the bat from this 70/30 indica but manageable enough to keep moving. Befuddled but moving. A few hit’s later, fat man gets lazy baby, super snacky, and thinking about a nap. Overall, I like it. 4/5, it’s above average but unexceptional, and has a worthwhile place in any collection. Best used for rainy days, healthy appetites, and tell a few jokes then go to bed nights. -PP

