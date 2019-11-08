Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Big Buddha’s King Kong is a cross of Original Glue, White Widow, and Big Buddha Cheese. This strain boasts a deliciously fruity and sour OG aroma that’s backed by a sweet and sour chocolate kush flavor profile. With such powerful parent strains, Big Buddha’s King Kong not only tastes great, but also gets you exceptionally stoned.