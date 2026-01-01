Big Dick Cheney is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa) known for its potent effects and bold, gassy profile. While exact genetics are not consistently confirmed, it is often associated with OG and Chem lineage. With THC levels typically ranging from 22–28%, this strain delivers a pungent flavor of diesel, earthy pine, and subtle citrus. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene, contributing to its spicy, earthy aroma with hints of gas and citrus zest. The high starts with a calming, euphoric head effect that quickly settles into a heavy, relaxing body sensation that can become sedating at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, Big Dick Cheney is a go-to for deep relaxation, stress relief, and unwinding after a long day.