Big League Sherb strain effects
Big League Sherb strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
e........h
December 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
was recommended this for uplifted. nailed it.
t........4
July 25, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
I’m an avid user of Medical and Medicinal cannabis and Big League Sherb has by far exceeded my expectations the most! The dispensary near my home sold it for a few weeks and I haven’t been able to find anything that would come close to the high. It felt like I was back in the woods with my friends in the middle of the night smoking, I felt incredibly giddy and talkative like a kid on Christmas Eve but it was never too much I didn’t feel overly excited or anxious afterwards and I also didn’t really notice any increase or decrease in appetite. I can sadly say I haven’t been able to find it anywhere since and the strain specifically was “Big league Sherb #4” I hope this helped and please enjoy responsibly!
k........8
March 30, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Smoked this Big League Sherb with my friend a few minutes ago. Bought it from CBDHD and it has 24.1% THCA. Nice body buzz and great high 5/5 recommended flower!
w........8
November 19, 2022
This totally caught me off guard. Probably the most potent for me in terms of feeling that old school head and body high where you’re eyes crinkle and you just euphorically smile. I’m a daily smoker and I figured this would be just another hybrid that was just ok…but this went above and beyond my expectations in all the best ways. After my first smoke earlier today, I hopped in the shower and heard calypso music coming from the drain, on second listen, it was just the water going down the drain. THAT’S HOW GOOD THIS IS. Happiness and Euphoria. Big chubby buds that taste a bit sweet to smoke. Btw, I’ve never had the urge to write a review before…this is glorious. Effects come on fast.
s........e
January 31, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
A pleasant surprise. Purchased at the last minute due to a sale with minimal research beforehand. I was familiar with at least a couple other “sherbet” related strains but wasn’t sure if this one was on par with the rep those had. It is. Was marketed as a hybrid but is a lot more indica heavy, which is my preference anyway, so that’s a big plus. Totally relaxing, not complete couch luck-numbing euphoria (eg Northern Lights) but most definitely mellow, uplifting, and anxiety reducing.
m........2
October 26, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
First time smoking Big League Sherb 5. Nice head and body high. I mean “very nice.” I feel relaxed, calm and content. Good for night time.
O........D
November 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Incredible strain, reliable, comfortable, euphoric high. Very smooth to the palate. The aroma is great as well. Enjoy!