I’m an avid user of Medical and Medicinal cannabis and Big League Sherb has by far exceeded my expectations the most! The dispensary near my home sold it for a few weeks and I haven’t been able to find anything that would come close to the high. It felt like I was back in the woods with my friends in the middle of the night smoking, I felt incredibly giddy and talkative like a kid on Christmas Eve but it was never too much I didn’t feel overly excited or anxious afterwards and I also didn’t really notice any increase or decrease in appetite. I can sadly say I haven’t been able to find it anywhere since and the strain specifically was “Big league Sherb #4” I hope this helped and please enjoy responsibly!

