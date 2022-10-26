Big League Sherb
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Big League Sherb
BLS
Hybrid
Creative
Happy
Euphoric
Cheese
Mango
Sweet
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Limonene
Big League Sherb effects are mostly calming.
Big League Sherb potency is higher THC than average.
Big League Sherb is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, happy, and euphoric. Big League Sherb has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Big League Sherb, before let us know! Leave a review.
Big League Sherb strain effects
Big League Sherb strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 42% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Big League Sherb strain reviews(8)
m........2
October 26, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
w........8
November 19, 2022
O........D
November 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused