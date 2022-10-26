This totally caught me off guard. Probably the most potent for me in terms of feeling that old school head and body high where you’re eyes crinkle and you just euphorically smile. I’m a daily smoker and I figured this would be just another hybrid that was just ok…but this went above and beyond my expectations in all the best ways. After my first smoke earlier today, I hopped in the shower and heard calypso music coming from the drain, on second listen, it was just the water going down the drain. THAT’S HOW GOOD THIS IS. Happiness and Euphoria. Big chubby buds that taste a bit sweet to smoke. Btw, I’ve never had the urge to write a review before…this is glorious. Effects come on fast.