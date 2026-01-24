I've never had this particular version of it but if it's anything like the blvck mrkt version (blvk gelati × sherb bx × jealousy) you got to try this strain! It's got the best qualities of its parents strains. Smooth great taste and high like gelatti, hints of sherbet in the smell and flavor. Great high. I got 7g House packed! ( I NORMALLY NEVER BUY HOUSE PACKED BECAUSE ITS USUALLY TRASH!) Still pretty good quality. I wish I got more of it tbh. I highly recommend trying this just maybe not this version lol (again i never tried this version of big perm).

