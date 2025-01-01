Big Perm
Big Perm, not to be confused with Big Purm by Dead by Dawn Genetics, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Floraganix as part of their Scarface line, and made from a genetic cross of Permanent Chimera x Scarface. There are other versions of Big Perm with varying genetics, including one version that crosses Permanent Marker and Lemon Cherry Sherbert. We are still learning about the effects and characteristics of Big Perm; tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
