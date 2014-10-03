Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Hits you like a ton of bricks, fast. Has an earthy, taste with a piney finish. Not too harsh, smoothest when taken by water apparatus. Good for fatigue, motivation when achey and tight muscles when you have to keep going.
Impressive budlets with a great bang for the buck.
FIIIIIIRRRRRREEE!!!!!!!
Yowza. I ordered a half gram of some sugar concentrate trim run (Tested at 89% supposedly) of this stuff from a local delivery service who said it had been getting great reviews.
And I see why! Has a pinkish, sticky, crystallized/sugary texture to it, and a very sweet, STRO...
In my opinion, when BSHB is vaped it provides a much cleaner high. It is a gentle quiet high good for keeping a clear head and low anxiety. There is very little sleepiness compared to when smoking the flower through a bong. Great for low key focused activities.
This is one of the sleepiest Sativas I have ever been on. Its good for a genuine sense of relaxation and calm creative thought. I love it as a bong high. Not a fan of a bowl high though. Too much of a relaxant for everyday work and focus. I have not vaped it yet. I am wondering if I would like it mo...