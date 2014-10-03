ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Rypod_2018
Member since 2018
Sticky to a fault. Kinda harsh. Tried a joint of it and it hardened into a tube shape to the point I couldn’t smoke it. Much to harsh in a bowl. Might be good in a bong with ice
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for THE12THMANSEATOWN
Member since 2017
This strain is great! Cerebral and euphoric high. Tastes and smelled great in my Pax pen. Highly recommended &amp; rare strain.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ichiefdank
Member since 2017
Great earthy taste. Had me up and alert but at the same time relaxed with great calming effects. Good for concentration with a lil buzz.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for stacemus
Member since 2017
Hits you like a ton of bricks, fast. Has an earthy, taste with a piney finish. Not too harsh, smoothest when taken by water apparatus. Good for fatigue, motivation when achey and tight muscles when you have to keep going. Impressive budlets with a great bang for the buck.
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
FIIIIIIRRRRRREEE!!!!!!! Yowza. I ordered a half gram of some sugar concentrate trim run (Tested at 89% supposedly) of this stuff from a local delivery service who said it had been getting great reviews. And I see why! Has a pinkish, sticky, crystallized/sugary texture to it, and a very sweet, STRO...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for leemec
Member since 2016
In my opinion, when BSHB is vaped it provides a much cleaner high. It is a gentle quiet high good for keeping a clear head and low anxiety. There is very little sleepiness compared to when smoking the flower through a bong. Great for low key focused activities.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for leemec
Member since 2016
This is one of the sleepiest Sativas I have ever been on. Its good for a genuine sense of relaxation and calm creative thought. I love it as a bong high. Not a fan of a bowl high though. Too much of a relaxant for everyday work and focus. I have not vaped it yet. I am wondering if I would like it mo...
CreativeRelaxedSleepyTalkative