Biker Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biker Kush.

Reviews

14

Avatar for hazywings
Member since 2013
OG fire. Feels so good. Riding a Harley on the Pacific highway good. If you're into that kind of thing.
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Infinite88
Member since 2019
I strongly recommend this strain, very potent and instantly uplifts your mood.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for gratefulmed
Member since 2014
The father to many strains I love, this is my new favorite when needing total relaxation and a good night sleep.
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 4pit
Member since 2018
Muscle relaxer, not the cramps. Headache if taking several puffer to reducing the pain but it reduced the inflammation. It good to go bed, it will lift all drama from work project that something you don’t want to think all night along. Not recommend for severe pain where the around neck and should...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Indacouchman2182
Member since 2019
Great after dinner smoke. Good indica traits without total couch lock. I like to use this strain when I want to relax, but not go straight to bed. Tastes a bit lemony and very smooth. This one is a staple in my medicine cabinet.
Relaxed
Avatar for krem
Member since 2016
It’s a really Good strain. Relaxing and pain relief. Also perfect for a good night sleep. I truly recommended that indica 👌🏻
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Beelzedub
Member since 2014
Wow. I got a high end gram of this as gratis, and I did like the smell (the reason I chose it) and looked up the parentage/info on Leafly before consumption. It’s a combo of things I haven’t tried so, a bonus. I took a micro dose, and I was very satisfied with the flavor, and medical attributes. Ver...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MeliMed
Member since 2018
Biker kush...definitely a good one!!! Very good sedative...really relaxes you &amp; while it relaxes you enjoy the great flavor. It tastes like berry-ish, lemony, really kushy &amp; it was awesome =D
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy