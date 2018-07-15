Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Muscle relaxer, not the cramps. Headache if taking several puffer to reducing the pain but it reduced the inflammation. It good to go bed, it will lift all drama from work project that something you don’t want to think all night along. Not recommend for severe pain where the around neck and should...
Great after dinner smoke. Good indica traits without total couch lock. I like to use this strain when I want to relax, but not go straight to bed. Tastes a bit lemony and very smooth. This one is a staple in my medicine cabinet.
Wow. I got a high end gram of this as gratis, and I did like the smell (the reason I chose it) and looked up the parentage/info on Leafly before consumption. It’s a combo of things I haven’t tried so, a bonus. I took a micro dose, and I was very satisfied with the flavor, and medical attributes. Ver...