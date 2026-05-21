Billionaire is a luxurious indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–33%, associated with modern exotic genetics prized for their heavy potency, dense resin production, and rich dessert-and-gas terpene profiles. While lineage can vary depending on cultivator, Billionaire is typically linked to elite GSC, Gelato, and OG-inspired genetics that emphasize both flavor and bag appeal. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold aromatic profile of sweet cream, sugary candy, earthy kush, diesel fuel, and subtle berry or citrus undertones layered with spicy herbal funk. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Billionaire offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that balances uplifting euphoria with deeply relaxing body effects. Expect an initially happy and mentally elevated head high that gradually settles into calming physical relaxation and tranquil ease without immediate couchlock. Rich, potent, and indulgent, Billionaire is ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, laid-back social settings, or enjoying a premium exotic smoke with strong flavor and full-bodied effects. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!