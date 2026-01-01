Billy Ocean is a flavorful sativa-dominant hybrid (≈70% sativa / 30% indica) with THC levels reaching around 30%, combining the exotic genetics of Forbidden Fruit × Watermelon Z and Purple Punch × Caribbean Cookies. Grown by Supply and packaged in late 2025, this modern fruit-forward cultivar delivers a vibrant aromatic profile bursting with juicy tropical fruit, sweet citrus, watermelon candy, and berry-like sweetness layered over subtle creamy earth and light floral funk. Influenced by terpene profiles commonly rich in limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Billy Ocean offers a smooth, flavorful smoke with bright candy-like sweetness and refreshing citrus zest on the finish. Expect an uplifting, euphoric cerebral high that enhances mood, creativity, and social energy before settling into a mellow, relaxing body calm that stays functional without becoming overly heavy. Potent yet balanced, Billy Ocean is ideal for daytime adventures, social sessions, or relaxing with an elevated tropical vibe. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!