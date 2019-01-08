ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Forbidden Fruit
Indica

4.6 617 reviews

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

436 people reported 2650 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 41%
Sleepy 30%
Uplifted 28%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 23%
Pain 22%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

617

Avatar for xtramoist11
Member since 2016
I got this strain from PALS Collective in Bishop, Ca. and let me tell you... never have I had such a tasty strain. Some may call it cherry or fruity, but it's 100% Grapefruit. It's a very purple bud to the core and chock full of orange calyxes and frosty trichromes. It's beautiful to look at, smell,...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for cedricganon
Member since 2014
Strong indica for sure with amazing fruity scents. Feels like you've been covered in a nice blanket and can calmly relax and fall asleep. Great for: melting into your couch and getting lost in music Bad for: being even remotely productive or anything social
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TheIronLung718
Member since 2014
Very strong terpy high.. packed with extreme terpenes very dark purple color with orange hairs made for heavy hitters no rookies first try very exotic
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for theGuy45
Member since 2016
Wow. This was my reaction to seeing the Forbidden Fruit for the first time. This strain has a very nice citrus cherry flavor and scent. It has a beautiful green color with lots of purple throughout the bud, golden orange hairs, and shimmers with beautiful trichomes. Forbidden Fruit is definitely a c...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for tenaciousme83
Member since 2017
Love at first toke! Obtained a gram of this; Canna Organix product in Washington state. Dark purple foliage with deep green and orange hairs mixed in. Strong fruit aroma as soon as I cracked the bag. Reminds me of the smell of fruit punch with too much sugar. Tastes very similar... makes me th...
EuphoricRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Forbidden Zkittlez
Products with Forbidden Fruit

