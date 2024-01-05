stock photo similar to Caribbean Cookies
Hybrid

Caribbean Cookies

  Caribbean Cookies effects are mostly calming.

Caribbean Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Guava Gelato and OGKB. This strain has a balanced blend of 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics. Caribbean Cookies is known for its unique flavor profile and harmonious effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Caribbean Cookies typically contains around 18-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers looking for a balanced experience. Leafly customers report that Caribbean Cookies effects include feeling euphoric, relaxed, and happy, offering a well-rounded and mood-enhancing high. Medical marijuana patients often choose Caribbean Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain, as it can provide mental and physical relief. Bred by Purple City Genetics, Caribbean Cookies features flavors like sweet and spicy notes with hints of tropical fruit, creating a delightful and complex taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to its spicy and peppery aroma while potentially offering anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Caribbean Cookies typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram, providing an accessible option for those seeking a flavorful and balanced cannabis strain. Caribbean Cookies is a hybrid strain that offers a well-rounded experience. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Caribbean Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Caribbean Cookies strain reviews

January 5, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Tried this through Sunday Goods on a trip and it was FANTASTIC! Hoping to find it near me.
3 people found this helpful
December 22, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Def uplifting
2 people found this helpful
July 6, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Damn good, happy relaxed high.
2 people found this helpful
