Bio-Jesus strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

Bio-Jesus strain helps with

  • Pain
    41% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    30% of people say it helps with Insomnia

May 7, 2017
Praisin' You Lord God Almighty King of the Universe for blessing me with Bio Jesus. My Dementia is in prison and I couldn't be more Joy-filled!!!
November 22, 2013
Bio Jesus is one of the frostiest and most potent strains of cannabis I have ever encountered. I purchased this indica-dominant hybrid sample from Denver Relief, being very impressed with the bag/jar appeal. The bud would simply appear light green with light orange hairs if it weren't completely covered in trichomes, giving it an almost white appearance. Despite some mild fox-tailing, the buds are pretty dense. Bio Jesus has a light and crisp aroma that smells of a vague floral scent with hints of tropical fruits. When the buds are broken into a sharp pine flavor emerges. The flavor is reminiscent of the smell, except for the overwhelming chest-expansion and nose-biting. The herbal and spicy smoke is not unpleasant, but certainly harsh even through a water filtered device. Vaporizing is the best way to experience the complex bouquet of Bio Jesus. The buzz is perhaps the best thing about this stain, however. After one good hit, even a seasoned smoker with a high tolerance will begin to feel the effects of this strong indica. This effective medicine may cause happiness, sleepiness, increased appetite, relaxation, and dry mouth. A fantastic choice for the evening or when being productive is not important.
March 14, 2017
Bio-Jesus has helped my Tourette's and the muscle spasms that come with that more than any other strain I've smoked. A+
August 18, 2016
First review! I'm a longtime sativa guy but lately - thanks to having access to a dispensary - I've been trying more indicas, specifically for pain issues. Bio-Jesus is my favorite indica so far. It has IMMEDIATE pain relieving properties, induces relaxation, and makes me feel content. I can breathe really deeply after vaping this. It doesn't last very long, I will say - but it's fairly heavy at first. I would personally not use this in the daytime or in a social setting. After the sedation wears off, this strain has also made me very giggly and childlike, something I love about indicas. Overall I prefer to mix this with a little sativa to ward off the sedation, or vape it by itself right before bed. Highly recommend for pain and inflammation, as well as stress.
March 19, 2017
After 3 bowls outta my trusty Coke bottle bong ~~~ SWEET JESUS 😍🚀👊🏼💚 I'm in love !! This batch is from Remedy ( Silver Sage Wellness ) THC: 29.39 % CBD : 0.10% Linalool 1.53 mg b-Myrcene 8.95 mg b-Caryophyllene 2.14 mg/g Solid buds , dripping in crystallized goodness!! 😋 a tasteful mix of ⛽️ and Gumbo 🌱 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 I would highly recommend this strain to daily users, anyone seeking pain relief, insomniacs, I will be picking more of this up for sure 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 Slept great 😴😴 and woke up feeling good too !
April 15, 2015
After smoking Bio-Jesus I felt the numbing/ tingly sensations immediately. I was not ready for the buzz that came along with it. If you are experiencing soreness, this is a good strain. If you are looking to be functional, try something else.
February 17, 2018
Great strain. I use it medically to alleviate the symptoms associated with Crohn's and Colitis. The relief is fast acting has a serene calming effect- no paranoia with this strain! Bio Jesus has also provided relief from nightly stomach cramping and I've slept through the night for the first time in awhile. I received my Bio Jesus from Cresco Yeltrah in Butler in C02 oil vape cart. High quality product.
February 18, 2018
I suffer from chronic PTSD, and it can cause me to go angry spaces in my head almost daily, particularly if I consume local or national news. This causes me to be a loner as well and makes it very difficult for me to find employment. This strain not only blocks out the negative and painful memories (it's why they gave me the medical cannabis card in the first place) but seems to encourage happy ones. This strain is big on positive nostalgia for me, clear-headed (I know...for most it's disabling) and I even can work on it. I once wrote a 5,000-word dictionary entry about bongs for a client while consuming this lovely strain. For lions with PTSD who feel like they can't be tamed, try Bio Jesus.
