HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%

Bio-Jesus

Bio-Jesus is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. This strain is made by crossing Gumbo with Bio-Diesel. Bio-Jesus produces intense body effects and a euphoric haze that is ideal for nighttime use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

Bio-Jesus strain effects

Reported by 322 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Tingly

Bio-Jesus strain helps with

  • Pain
    41% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    30% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Bio-Jesus strain reviews322

May 7, 2017
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Praisin' You Lord God Almighty King of the Universe for blessing me with Bio Jesus. My Dementia is in prison and I couldn't be more Joy-filled!!!
116 people found this helpful
November 22, 2013
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Bio Jesus is one of the frostiest and most potent strains of cannabis I have ever encountered. I purchased this indica-dominant hybrid sample from Denver Relief, being very impressed with the bag/jar appeal. The bud would simply appear light green with light orange hairs if it weren't completely covered in trichomes, giving it an almost white appearance. Despite some mild fox-tailing, the buds are pretty dense. Bio Jesus has a light and crisp aroma that smells of a vague floral scent with hints of tropical fruits. When the buds are broken into a sharp pine flavor emerges. The flavor is reminiscent of the smell, except for the overwhelming chest-expansion and nose-biting. The herbal and spicy smoke is not unpleasant, but certainly harsh even through a water filtered device. Vaporizing is the best way to experience the complex bouquet of Bio Jesus. The buzz is perhaps the best thing about this stain, however. After one good hit, even a seasoned smoker with a high tolerance will begin to feel the effects of this strong indica. This effective medicine may cause happiness, sleepiness, increased appetite, relaxation, and dry mouth. A fantastic choice for the evening or when being productive is not important.
115 people found this helpful
March 14, 2017
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Bio-Jesus has helped my Tourette's and the muscle spasms that come with that more than any other strain I've smoked. A+
77 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Photos of Bio-Jesus

