Bio Jesus is one of the frostiest and most potent strains of cannabis I have ever encountered. I purchased this indica-dominant hybrid sample from Denver Relief, being very impressed with the bag/jar appeal. The bud would simply appear light green with light orange hairs if it weren't completely covered in trichomes, giving it an almost white appearance. Despite some mild fox-tailing, the buds are pretty dense. Bio Jesus has a light and crisp aroma that smells of a vague floral scent with hints of tropical fruits. When the buds are broken into a sharp pine flavor emerges. The flavor is reminiscent of the smell, except for the overwhelming chest-expansion and nose-biting. The herbal and spicy smoke is not unpleasant, but certainly harsh even through a water filtered device. Vaporizing is the best way to experience the complex bouquet of Bio Jesus. The buzz is perhaps the best thing about this stain, however. After one good hit, even a seasoned smoker with a high tolerance will begin to feel the effects of this strong indica. This effective medicine may cause happiness, sleepiness, increased appetite, relaxation, and dry mouth. A fantastic choice for the evening or when being productive is not important.