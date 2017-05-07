stock photo similar to Bio-Jesus
HybridTHC 25%CBD 0%
Bio-Jesus
Bio-Jesus is a hybrid marijuana strain known for its numbing potency and exceptional pain relief application. This strain is made by crossing Gumbo with Bio-Diesel. Bio-Jesus produces intense body effects and a euphoric haze that is ideal for nighttime use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Bio-Jesus strain effects
Bio-Jesus strain reviews
