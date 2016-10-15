ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Biochem
  4. Reviews

Biochem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biochem.

Effects

Show all

23 people reported 182 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 39%
Tingly 39%
Insomnia 47%
Stress 39%
Lack of appetite 39%
Depression 30%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

31

Avatar for GarvinMaye
Member since 2019
If you're looking for a recreational strain, don't even consider Biochem, unless your idea of recreation is being uncontrollably sleepy. This is medical with a capital M. Pain and anxiety just melt off immediately with this strain. I've been given every stupid pill on earth to deal with a lifetime...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Duke1266
Member since 2018
Fixed my insomnia
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Slimers420
Member since 2018
Best weed I’ve ever smoked crazy good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for eddiebigballs
Member since 2011
Great strain, nice taste. Heavy indica for sure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Terri16
Member since 2018
my personal fave (drooling)... love the taste!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Kdubs21
Member since 2018
Solid strain that will make you hungry and sleepy. Very heavy smoke
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepy
Avatar for kushley420
Member since 2015
super munchie weed. taste great..heavy..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OldToby214
Member since 2016
This is a great hybrid indica strain. Biochem is pretty OP, so it will overwhelm a beginning user. When I got this strain, it was so kiefy I could barely see the purple leaves. The sensations of the strain are quite pleasant. I feel a prevalent head high and subtle body high that is good for mu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy