This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 69%
Euphoric 47%
Happy 39%
Tingly 39%
Insomnia 47%
Stress 39%
Lack of appetite 39%
Depression 30%
Pain 26%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 4%
Reviews
31
GarvinMaye
Member since 2019
If you're looking for a recreational strain, don't even consider Biochem, unless your idea of recreation is being uncontrollably sleepy.
This is medical with a capital M.
Pain and anxiety just melt off immediately with this strain.
I've been given every stupid pill on earth to deal with a lifetime...
This is a great hybrid indica strain. Biochem is pretty OP, so it will overwhelm a beginning user. When I got this strain, it was so kiefy I could barely see the purple leaves. The sensations of the strain are quite pleasant. I feel a prevalent head high and subtle body high that is good for mu...