ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Biohazard
  • Leafly flower of Biohazard

Hybrid

Biohazard

Biohazard

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Biohazard is a cross between two legendary strains, Skunk Va Chemdog 91 and Do-Si-Dos, that results in potent, resinous buds deserving of their name. Buds grow dense with dark purple and green colors that are accented by rich orange hairs. The smell and flavor offer notes of incense, cookie dough, and diesel, a funk sure to fill up a room. The high is equally strong, making Biohazard an ideal strain for experienced users who want to challenge their tolerance.

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
A Very Loud Strain! The Smell: Very pungent leaks through the bottle it's perfect when popping the top it explodes with that very pungent aroma, if you like the smell of gasoline you'll like this smell :3. The Bud Structure: Fox Tails toward the top with Amber orange pistols wrapping itself around ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Insolubilia
Member since 2018
Over the past year I've had this twice now from CommCan and it's among the heaviest I've experienced, each time weighing in around 23%. I've become comfortable with smoking 5-6 bowls a night and absolutely knocked myself out last night trying to do this with Biohazard.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fernando30
Member since 2018
Great for Sleep!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for pimpedoutmonkey
Member since 2019
This strain is in my top 5, and I've tried alot of a strains. Very heavy high, so loud, euphoric, taste is amazing. It's on par with sunset sherbert yet less sedating but still heavy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for PotataTomata
Member since 2019
This strain is pure fire. I got an 1/8th of 15% THC for $40 and I don't regret it. This weed had my whole body tingling. I can't imagine a 25% THC batch.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
Biohazard