Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Birds Eye.
Reviews
4
oowie59
Member since 2017
Using Birdseye Oil 18% from Tweed orally two or three times a day. Tremendous relief from Fibromyalgia and sciatica, degenerative discs. Strongly recommend for chronic pain relief. Uplifting effects without feeling sedated.
This is one of my all time favorite strains. The taste through my Buddha vaporizer is exceptional and the buzz is wonderful. It allows me to function at task without thinking about my ailments so much. This is available locally to me and I'm definitely thankful for that!