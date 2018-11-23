ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Birds of Paradise

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Birds of Paradise

Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.

Reviews

22

Show all

Avatar for spookytwoth
Member since 2018
I too used the GrowHealthy .5g Vape Cartridge. The Sativa hits you pretty fast but not overwhelming at all. I experienced more dry mouth then normal but the paranoia and anxious was not even noticeable. I say the best thing about his strain was its ability to make my pain GO AWAY. Great to watch...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for merryPRANKSTER1919FL
Member since 2018
I recently had the pleasure of trying this strain in the form of a .5g vape cart from GrowHealthy. I find it impossible to believe that it hasn’t gotten more attention because, it’s fantastic! In my experience, it was indeed a pretty well-balanced hybrid, although I did sense some sativa dominance. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Sm7guru
Member since 2018
This is without a doubt one of the best highs I’ve ever experienced! Uplifting, happy, focused, clear headed, and absolutely no paranoia or anxiousness. I also tried the .5 gram from Grow Healthy, and this stuff is next level! No couch lock, completely functional, (low on euphoria) but most importan...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Zarlodious
Member since 2019
Just got vape cart from GrowHealthy and it’s really nice. Most Sativa I barely feel this one is just right for me. Not cognitive high where it tampers with your thinking and doesn’t give that duh feeling but definitely a cerebral boost. Anxiety is non present which is what I wanted it for. I like t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SceneryisGreenery
Member since 2018
Found this flower in the Salem, OR area at Preserve Oregon and MAN do I love these flavors! Grape and skunk is what I get out of it and good uplifting cerebral effect good for mood elevation!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Heron
parent
Strain
Birds of Paradise