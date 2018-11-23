ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Birds of Paradise reviews

Avatar for Xriggall420
Member since 2019
this bud gave me a long fun high i wasnt paranoid or really lazy i would definitely recomend this strain
Avatar for JaiHo918
Member since 2019
As someone with anxiety/panic disorder, I typically run as fast as I can away from sativa dominant strains. This was the only one my doctor recommended for me during day time use and WOW. For me, this was an extremely clear headed high. I felt super motivated... just cleaned my entire apartment an...
Avatar for Momo526
Member since 2018
makes me feel good while I work. super productive, focused, and happy.
Avatar for fuzzygrapes
Member since 2019
A skunky piney blueberry tropical mix (not the best taste out there). Effect is a very nice uplifting functional sativa-dominate high.
CreativeFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kubes
Member since 2019
favorite strain yet. euphoric and focused.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Iambillgreen
Member since 2019
At first I was disappointed. This was because I smoked a different strain earlier and was unable to feel the effects of this strain. Next day I only smoked Birds of Paradise all day and night. Fatigue?? What fatigue?? This strain gives me more energy than I dreamed of. I would have never believed th...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Zarlodious
Member since 2019
Just got vape cart from GrowHealthy and it’s really nice. Most Sativa I barely feel this one is just right for me. Not cognitive high where it tampers with your thinking and doesn’t give that duh feeling but definitely a cerebral boost. Anxiety is non present which is what I wanted it for. I like t...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SwampDaddy08
Member since 2019
I picked up BOP prerolls from GrowHealthy because its a sativa leaning hybrid. And I love sativas. It gave me a fair amount of energy so I can't complain there. But everytime I smoke it, I get wicked headaches. I never smoke the prerolls as they come. I always gut them and bowl it. And what I notice...
EnergeticUplifted