Birthday Funk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Goji Dawg and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Birthday Funk is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, the average price of Birthday Funk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Birthday Funk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Birthday Funk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







