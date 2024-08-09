Biscotti Cake
BiC
Hybrid
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Blue Cheese
Strawberry
Blueberry
Biscotti Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Biscotti Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, giggly, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Biscotti Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Biscotti Cake strain effects
Biscotti Cake strain flavors
Biscotti Cake strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Biscotti Cake strain reviews(14)
W........9
August 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
An incredible all around strain, perfect sativa lean gives it the perfect anytime of day smoke, the bugs are chunky and coated with trichomes and bright orange pistils, smoke is extremely smooth and just an all around treat for hybrid fans.
i........4
January 27, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is up there with animal face, and gg#4 I effin love this strain. Especially when your super duper depressed!! This will bring you back to life!! You gotta try it!!
s........n
September 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Frosty, spongy nugs. Very dank. Has a great flavor all the way through. Bought in Sacramento. Super ride with a happy, giggly vibe. Highly recommended