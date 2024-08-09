Biscotti Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Cake.
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
W........9
August 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
An incredible all around strain, perfect sativa lean gives it the perfect anytime of day smoke, the bugs are chunky and coated with trichomes and bright orange pistils, smoke is extremely smooth and just an all around treat for hybrid fans.
i........4
January 27, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is up there with animal face, and gg#4 I effin love this strain. Especially when your super duper depressed!! This will bring you back to life!! You gotta try it!!
s........n
September 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Talkative
Frosty, spongy nugs. Very dank. Has a great flavor all the way through. Bought in Sacramento. Super ride with a happy, giggly vibe. Highly recommended
A........7
November 29, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Super nice high; relaxed, a bit giggly, super munchies. Watched John Wick and melted into the couch. Nice.
n........p
May 17, 2022
Relaxed
This strain is really good after a long day of work or if your just trying to unwind for bit, the flavor is amazing and smooth depending on how you choose to enjoy it.
s........d
January 9, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Spongy, easy to smoke with a very nice taste. Lemon and butter is what I taste, high state is euphoric and relaxed.
p........s
July 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This hits different for me than any other strain. Makes me feel so happy and positive and relaxed.
k........t
July 15, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Been very stressed out, this melted all of that away. It definitely is a mood booster.