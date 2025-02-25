Biscotti Gelato
Biscotti Gelato
BsG
Hybrid
Relaxed
Euphoric
Happy
Butter
Blueberry
Coffee
Biscotti Gelato effects are mostly calming.
write a review
Biscotti Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Biscotti Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Biscotti GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Biscotti Gelato strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Biscotti Gelato strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Biscotti Gelato products near you
Similar to Biscotti Gelato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Biscotti Gelato strain reviews(22)
Read all reviews
m........s
February 25, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
biscotti gelato is poppin my review cherry. bibbiptiy boppin, bilbo. bing bang bong. sing sang song! this is my favorite kind of stoned. body feels good. mind feels good. i’ve got some snacks near by, so i’m good. i haven’t had any appetite lately, like i’ve been living off of ensure, string cheese, and those freeze dried yogurt drops by gerber for the last four months. buuuuut, two bowls by bong later i’m standing in front of the freezer trying to decide if i want a popsicle now or after i finish my lucky charms. amazing. i smoke an ounce every week to two weeks and some of my favorite strains are slurricane, purple punch, blue magoo, and i think merhaps biscotti gelato.
j........r
July 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
AKA Scottie Piffin - great hybrid. 20% THC pure Bliss. no strong tastes, no pepper burning my throat. tried in both bong and joint, can say it definitely taste unique and I would definitely buy it again
d........z
January 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Wonderful strain that’s just gorgeous in color. Vibrant purple hues with trichomes popping like fresh snow on a pine tree. Something that’ll really take the edge off as you’re winding down the evening.