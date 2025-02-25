biscotti gelato is poppin my review cherry. bibbiptiy boppin, bilbo. bing bang bong. sing sang song! this is my favorite kind of stoned. body feels good. mind feels good. i’ve got some snacks near by, so i’m good. i haven’t had any appetite lately, like i’ve been living off of ensure, string cheese, and those freeze dried yogurt drops by gerber for the last four months. buuuuut, two bowls by bong later i’m standing in front of the freezer trying to decide if i want a popsicle now or after i finish my lucky charms. amazing. i smoke an ounce every week to two weeks and some of my favorite strains are slurricane, purple punch, blue magoo, and i think merhaps biscotti gelato.

