Biscotti Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Gelato.
Biscotti Gelato strain effects
Reported by 22 real people like you
Biscotti Gelato strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........s
February 25, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
biscotti gelato is poppin my review cherry. bibbiptiy boppin, bilbo. bing bang bong. sing sang song! this is my favorite kind of stoned. body feels good. mind feels good. i’ve got some snacks near by, so i’m good. i haven’t had any appetite lately, like i’ve been living off of ensure, string cheese, and those freeze dried yogurt drops by gerber for the last four months. buuuuut, two bowls by bong later i’m standing in front of the freezer trying to decide if i want a popsicle now or after i finish my lucky charms. amazing. i smoke an ounce every week to two weeks and some of my favorite strains are slurricane, purple punch, blue magoo, and i think merhaps biscotti gelato.
j........r
July 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
AKA Scottie Piffin - great hybrid. 20% THC pure Bliss. no strong tastes, no pepper burning my throat. tried in both bong and joint, can say it definitely taste unique and I would definitely buy it again
d........z
January 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Wonderful strain that’s just gorgeous in color. Vibrant purple hues with trichomes popping like fresh snow on a pine tree. Something that’ll really take the edge off as you’re winding down the evening.
h........n
May 5, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is one of the best strains I've found to help with the cramping in my legs at night and the headaches and the pain in my hips and lower back it is a really nice strain that isn't around very often I wish it was I buy as much as I can every time it comes around highly recommend it
k........a
February 22, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
giscotti, or belato, is a hard hitting indica hybrid that packs a good overall body high that isn’t too sedating. 8/10.
g........s
September 6, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Ooooohh!! One of the greatest strains I've ever harvested. Love the lime and mint flavours with sweety touches... SWEET!! Very usefull to go partying as it gives you super powers to fly through the night sky like f***** buzz lighyear!! I have harvested it with only mineral bottled water and growing fertilicer, using a 150w lamp from Grow The Jungle. Really looking foward to create a new secret Spanish breed with biscotti gelato... Love from Cadiz, Spain...
S........9
July 13, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I got Gellati Biscotti from Solstice growers. Very nice overall therapeutic high. Was recommended this strain to help with yard work, and it did just that! I have chronic pain as well as POTS, ans I had no negative effects from this strain. Not the strongest, but overall good pain control without negative side effects.
a........6
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Man this probably one of the best weed strains to smoke instant high off contact gone have you motivated and writing reviews about it ion even write them ho3s