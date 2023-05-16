Biscotti TK41 reviews
Biscotti TK41 strain effects
Biscotti TK41 strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
e........i
May 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
euphoric. relaxing. tingly. perfect late evening smoke. could not stop smiling! this shit had me soaring. probably not the best for social situations as it can leave you couch locked. music sounds great with this. very smooth on the inhale and exhale.
a........8
August 8, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Literally tripping on this shit rn… hardcore strain makes you giggly and light
c........2
December 17, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Making it now, my eyes just started to water, and the high hits super quick. Never been a fan of biscotti but with the gushers it actually taste very very good. Wow. Smells so wonderful this is something I can burn a couple times a week just so I won't be home tired of it. It's delicious 5/5
H........a
September 10, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tasty strain very sticky buds and I don’t have to smoke a lot to be lit long.
z........g
February 23, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
I’m currently trying and testing this strain because of the 100% positive components so make a magical strain between Biscotti gusher + blue dream combination. But the feeling when smoking this strain has a Red Bull type and feels like caffeine mainly I feel a rush but wait that burst of flavor that hits your throat was blessed with its sour to sweet flavor with the best Try combs I suggest trying this strain if you at the point and hit a wall
M........s
July 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Smooth taste , Tingly ⛽️ , type high kinda creeps up on you , I keep getting stuck trynna write this Review , Biscotti & Gushers are some of my favorite strains. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
I........h
October 16, 2021
This gas ⛽️ smooth undertones mix this shit with some cheetah piss was in the stars