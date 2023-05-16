I’m currently trying and testing this strain because of the 100% positive components so make a magical strain between Biscotti gusher + blue dream combination. But the feeling when smoking this strain has a Red Bull type and feels like caffeine mainly I feel a rush but wait that burst of flavor that hits your throat was blessed with its sour to sweet flavor with the best Try combs I suggest trying this strain if you at the point and hit a wall

5 people found this helpful helpful report