Biscotti TK41
HybridTHC 25%CBC 1%CBG 1%
Biscotti TK41
BGu
Hybrid
Euphoric
Energetic
Relaxed
Berry
Apple
Sweet
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Biscotti TK41 effects are mostly calming.
Biscotti TK41 potency is higher THC than average.
Biscotti TK41 is a cross of the dessert strain Biscotti and Triangle Kush x Gelato #41 (TK41). TK41 is popularly known by a fruity snack name.
Biscotti TK41 strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Negative Effects
Biscotti TK41 strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Biscotti TK41 strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
z........g
February 23, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
H........a
September 10, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
M........s
July 17, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly