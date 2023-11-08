I had been looking for a strain that I really consider to have an Indica type high. Biscotti Mints was an instant reminder of the deeply relaxing, physically calming, yet clear minded head-space of a good indica strain. This high lacks the hazy and busy, mind altering effects of sativa terp heavy strains and countless hybrids. Biscotti mints had a light doughy flavor much like the baked good from its cookie parentage and has a unique, sweet and chemical exhale; light and kushy. Definitely a good strain for mental or physical relief after a stressful or long day, to get some quick and much need R&R without being completely put out. Also works for social situations if you're tolerance is a little higher.