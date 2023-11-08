Biscotti Mintz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biscotti Mintz.
c........f
November 8, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
I had been looking for a strain that I really consider to have an Indica type high. Biscotti Mints was an instant reminder of the deeply relaxing, physically calming, yet clear minded head-space of a good indica strain. This high lacks the hazy and busy, mind altering effects of sativa terp heavy strains and countless hybrids. Biscotti mints had a light doughy flavor much like the baked good from its cookie parentage and has a unique, sweet and chemical exhale; light and kushy. Definitely a good strain for mental or physical relief after a stressful or long day, to get some quick and much need R&R without being completely put out. Also works for social situations if you're tolerance is a little higher.
b........1
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Biscotti Mintz. This is the type of high I longggggg for. It’s clear headed enough to not cause any racing thoughts or anxiety, but also thought provoking enough that my pondering lead to some cool realizations. It sat super heavy in the eyes and relaxed every muscle in my body. It then creeped up and I found myself completely melting into the bed. I felt so warm, cozy & euphoric. My body felt so heavy while my mind was so lifted. It completely calmed my anxiety and lifted any depressive thoughts. I love you biscotti mintzzzzz fr 🫶🏼
s........2
December 21, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Very nice, for me personally a nice balance of indica and sativa. I got into a really talkative, focused and energetic.
m........0
January 15, 2024
Just smoked a joint of this bud. When I was done, I thought, "Oh, well, that was not too strong..." Then, this mother f....crept up on me and it hasn't quit! I can't see straight, barely type (thank you spell check). Fire. This one is pure fire! If you're special enough and the cannabis gods share this with you, definitely smoke some.
a........l
February 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
My experience with this strain has been totally awesome. I truly enjoy the smell its refreshing for lack of a better word. My bipolar was getting the best of me for a few days. I believe in MJ,so I checked numbers and bought a preroll. Never looking back!!!!! Yep,like that!!!
t........5
June 6, 2024
Creative
Happy
It was fantastic and tasted amazing! I usually go lookin for strains to help with body pain and anxiety/stress. This strain gave me the pain relief but also allows me to be clear headed and not to be hazed over. It doesn’t cause anxiety for me personally but I have somewhat of a tolerance. I try to stay away from strains that cause paranoia and anxiety as their side effects.
h........d
August 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I just picked up The Strain yesterday and have been smoking it for about 24 hours. And I can definitely say that it is very tasty. I picked this up from a company called wild fire l. LCI thought the overall high was very strong. Heavy on my eyes also A Extra gravity sensation in the room. Front of the face warm eyes front forehead shoulders all are feelin the effects. 8.5/10!
k........m
January 27, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Yeah this is the real deal I’ve been trying all the top strains and this is buy far the best high I’ve had