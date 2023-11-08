Biscotti Mintz
Biscotti Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Mintz. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Biscotti Mintz is a creation of Barney’s Farm. Biscotti Mintz is 22-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a powerful and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Mintz effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Biscotti Mintz features flavors like sweet, tropical, and fruity. The average price of Biscotti Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Biscotti Mintz is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Biscotti Mintz strain effects
Biscotti Mintz strain helps with
- 47% of people say it helps with Stress
- 47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Depression
