HybridTHC 23%CBD

Biscotti Mintz

Biscotti Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Mintz. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Biscotti Mintz is a creation of Barney’s Farm. Biscotti Mintz is 22-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a powerful and relaxing high. Leafly customers tell us Biscotti Mintz effects include feeling euphoric, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Biscotti Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Biscotti Mintz features flavors like sweet, tropical, and fruity. The average price of Biscotti Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Biscotti Mintz is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and dark green buds that are covered with orange hairs and white trichomes. The smell of this strain is pungent and skunky, with hints of banana and diesel. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Biscotti Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Biscotti Mintz strain effects

Reported by 18 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Energetic

Biscotti Mintz strain helps with

  • Stress
    47% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    47% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    35% of people say it helps with Depression
Biscotti Mintz strain reviews

November 8, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
I had been looking for a strain that I really consider to have an Indica type high. Biscotti Mints was an instant reminder of the deeply relaxing, physically calming, yet clear minded head-space of a good indica strain. This high lacks the hazy and busy, mind altering effects of sativa terp heavy strains and countless hybrids. Biscotti mints had a light doughy flavor much like the baked good from its cookie parentage and has a unique, sweet and chemical exhale; light and kushy. Definitely a good strain for mental or physical relief after a stressful or long day, to get some quick and much need R&R without being completely put out. Also works for social situations if you're tolerance is a little higher.
17 people found this helpful
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Biscotti Mintz. This is the type of high I longggggg for. It’s clear headed enough to not cause any racing thoughts or anxiety, but also thought provoking enough that my pondering lead to some cool realizations. It sat super heavy in the eyes and relaxed every muscle in my body. It then creeped up and I found myself completely melting into the bed. I felt so warm, cozy & euphoric. My body felt so heavy while my mind was so lifted. It completely calmed my anxiety and lifted any depressive thoughts. I love you biscotti mintzzzzz fr 🫶🏼
7 people found this helpful
December 21, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Very nice, for me personally a nice balance of indica and sativa. I got into a really talkative, focused and energetic.
6 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Biscotti Mintz strain genetics

Strain parent
Bsi
Biscotti
parent
Biscotti Mintz
BscttiMntz
Biscotti Mintz