Biskante reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Biskante.
Biskante strain effects
Biskante strain flavors
Biskante strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Biskante reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........f
July 1, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Wow... This is amazing flower, if you have the chance to smoke this cross between Melonaide and Biscotti #6 just do it you won't be sorry. I have been smoking for a long time and every so often one of those strains comes along and it just makes you smile, its like getting high for the first time all over again.
B........2
January 26, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
This had me high as soon as I lit the bowl. The first hit hit me like a truck but for this high, I would gladly get hit by a truck 👍 10/10 recommend
b........2
December 20, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is amazing, I was feeling sick and like I couldn’t move or eat and smoking this strain had me doing all of those things. A very relaxing strain which is great due to my paralysis on my left side, it makes me feel calm and relieves me of some stress I have. If you like a stress reliving strain Biskanté is definitely for you.
q........8
January 26, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Biskante hits you quick and puts you in an absolute vibee with a stress free high. Head feels like it’s floating and I have a nice relaxing body tingle. Also this music Hittin different 🤌🏼🍃🎶
B........0
September 14, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is the best pot I've ever had, hands down. Flavor out of this world, with a wonderful heady high you can feel immediately upon exhaling.
w........f
April 24, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I got a 3.5 on 420 for half off by Alien Labs. And I have to say this is probably the best stuff I ever smoked. When I got home and opened up the container I was hit with this citrus skunk smell. As I looked to see what could be making such a dank of a smell, BEHOLD, Budz of pure bliss. The sight of the crystals, and oranges mixed with greens, dry but yet so sticky. This is a good strain to smoke through out the day, as it allows you to feel focus, great, with positive thoughts. Like did they pray over this stuff, I'm so happy. If you are a fan of SATIVA, brother I recommend you give this strain a try. But beware, This strain is not for everybody, but that's because of the price tag, but I think its worth it.
w........9
January 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Wow. This one is a heavy hitter. My first time trying it. I had read all the reviews so I kinda had an idea of what to expect. But man I had no idea. I haven’t been that high in a very long time. If ever. I feel like I’ve leveled up. What a gift. If you have the opportunity to try don’t miss it. Love. Love. Love.
i........g
September 17, 2022
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Easily in my top 10 of favorite strains. Nice smooth smoke with a kick behind it if you don’t watch it. Got some good cough’s in while smoking this one. Earthy yet fruity undertones. Great high but I’m able to still do my day to day things. Would highly recommend having nothing to do to enjoy the full high. Definitely more of a head high for me than the full body high. If you ever get a chance to smoke this strain I highly recommend you to try this one. If I knew the name of the grower I would tell you all. -A.C.E.