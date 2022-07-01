I got a 3.5 on 420 for half off by Alien Labs. And I have to say this is probably the best stuff I ever smoked. When I got home and opened up the container I was hit with this citrus skunk smell. As I looked to see what could be making such a dank of a smell, BEHOLD, Budz of pure bliss. The sight of the crystals, and oranges mixed with greens, dry but yet so sticky. This is a good strain to smoke through out the day, as it allows you to feel focus, great, with positive thoughts. Like did they pray over this stuff, I'm so happy. If you are a fan of SATIVA, brother I recommend you give this strain a try. But beware, This strain is not for everybody, but that's because of the price tag, but I think its worth it.