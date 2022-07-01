HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Biskante
Bred by Alien Labs, Biskante is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Biscotti and Melonade, with blinged-out buds in shades of green with orange hairs. The effects of Biskante are believed to be euphoric and giggly. Reviewers on Leafly say Biskante makes them feel aroused, happy, and tingly. The dominant terpenes in this strain are limonene and caryophyllene, with a nutty, citrus, and vanilla nose with a sweet, tropical flavor. Biskante has 22% THC and 1% CBG. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression and PMS. Alien Labs are a well respected breeder, and Biskante is a perfect example as to why.
Biskante strain effects
Biskante strain flavors
Biskante strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Biskante strain reviews45
C........f
July 1, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
B........2
January 26, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
b........2
December 20, 2021
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed