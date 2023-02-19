Bittersweet reviews
Bittersweet strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Bittersweet strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 10% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........7
February 19, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Sunday Morning wake and bake report: I bought some Bittersweet flower at a Surterra in Fl last night. It is 25% THC and 0.21% CBD. I don’t know about the terps, can’t find the COA right now. I’m a regular dabber/vaper, and often have oils that are 85% + THC, but my tolerance started to get too high, so I’ve taken a mini t-break and switched to flower for about a week or so. Despite my high THC tolerance, I’m high as shit right now. I can tell it’s a Sativa leaning hybrid. I’m getting a heavy head high with a slight body high. I am watching funny stoner videos on YouTube and feel very giggly, relaxed, and focused. I’m bipolar (manic depressive) and in a pretty shitty life situation right now. This strain is helping with the slight depression and stress without making me anxious or manic. I definitely plan to get more of this in the future. PS: I was suffering slight back pain this morning. It is now gone, so I’d rate this one as a good choice for mild-moderate pain control as well.
B........y
November 2, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I definitely got the sour tangie X OGKB pheno. I've read that it's a GMO cross but not this one. Bittersweetz #3 is some pretty dank herb. Very light green with tonz of trichomes and orange hairs. If I didn't know I would have just assumed it's sour tangie. Just as the name suggests, it has a sour bitter taste and then I Sweet Orange citrus flavor. Definitely a solid choice if you're into tangie/lemon/citrus terpenes... Me not so much. It had a sour fruity, funky smell. I could definitely see some people liking it but I would pass on this one if you're looking for that gassy, OG, rubbery, pungent, skunky, chem flavor... This ain't it chief.
M........3
September 19, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Wow! Do not let the numbers fool you. This strain is incredible! I would highly recommend at least trying the strain. It will knock you on your ass.
b........2
July 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I was surprised to see this gem at my local dispo, anything with GMO genetics is top notch, so I had to buy some. My god, it DID NOT disappoint!! I was immediately couch locked, filled with euphoria but still had the energy to do a "minor/small" task. Bittersweet would probably get more attention if "GMO" was referenced in the name, just saying, but it's certainly one of the best heavy hitting hybrids I've smoked! Straight 🔥🔥🔥
b........2
July 10, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Overall pretty wonderful. Great for when you have stuff to get done.
m........v
August 27, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain “stinks” but is an amazing strain. The second you peel the seal the smell just levels you . One bowl in the vape was perfect. Had me feeling all kinds of chill, but also had me go on a walk at 11pm with my AirPods blasting. Very funky bitter smell (hence name), but a fantastic smoke .10/10
h........n
March 23, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
it makes me super happy and calm but very creative at the same time, i personally feel my eyes get very heavy with this one, it’s very smooth and haven’t coughed much from it (i like to take big ones)
e........a
December 7, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Hi plant lovers. ❤️I picked up Bittersweet from Curaleaf, NJ a few months back. As a novice I’m loving learning about the different strains and range of effects. Banana Puddintain was my 1st Sativa leaning purchase, and it still rates highly as one of my Top Buds for giggles, connection, and creativity. I found Bittersweet to fall into this category except for one notable difference- Bittersweet’s propensity to spark an intense “Sweet tooth” craving. It’s a great appetite stimulant so Good idea to have your favorite munchies on hand.