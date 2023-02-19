Bittersweet
aka Bitter Sweetz
Bittersweet effects are mostly energizing.
Bittersweet potency is higher THC than average.
Bittersweet, aka Bitter Sweetz, is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain with yellow-green buds made by crossing Sour Tangie with Oz Kush. The effects of Bittersweet are believed to be euphoric, energizing and talkative. Reviewers on Leafly say Bittersweet makes them feel giggly, tingly, and happy. Bittersweet has 23% THC. The dominant terpene is myrcene, which contributes to the funky, citrus nose. Bittersweet has a fruity, skunky flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this weed strain for help with depression. The original breeder of Bittersweet is Full Moon Genetics.
Bittersweet strain effects
Bittersweet strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
