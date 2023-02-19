Sunday Morning wake and bake report: I bought some Bittersweet flower at a Surterra in Fl last night. It is 25% THC and 0.21% CBD. I don’t know about the terps, can’t find the COA right now. I’m a regular dabber/vaper, and often have oils that are 85% + THC, but my tolerance started to get too high, so I’ve taken a mini t-break and switched to flower for about a week or so. Despite my high THC tolerance, I’m high as shit right now. I can tell it’s a Sativa leaning hybrid. I’m getting a heavy head high with a slight body high. I am watching funny stoner videos on YouTube and feel very giggly, relaxed, and focused. I’m bipolar (manic depressive) and in a pretty shitty life situation right now. This strain is helping with the slight depression and stress without making me anxious or manic. I definitely plan to get more of this in the future. PS: I was suffering slight back pain this morning. It is now gone, so I’d rate this one as a good choice for mild-moderate pain control as well.