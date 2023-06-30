Very uplifting and inspiring, but focused. I don’t feel overwhelmed, scatterbrained or paranoid like some really high THC Sativa dominant strains like Chemdawg, which, of course, simply requires a less-is-more approach. There is definitely a slight psychedelic aspect to BAM, as it gives me light-light layers of geometric patterns overlying my peripheral vision and much more when I close my eyes. It also gives a nice euphoric feeling but without feeling off-balance! I will definitely be getting more asap!