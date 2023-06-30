Black African Magic reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black African Magic.
Black African Magic strain effects
Black African Magic strain flavors
Black African Magic strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Black African Magic reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........0
June 30, 2023
Happy
Tingly
Straight fyaaaa. 10 outa ten recommend
j........d
August 8, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very uplifting and inspiring, but focused. I don’t feel overwhelmed, scatterbrained or paranoid like some really high THC Sativa dominant strains like Chemdawg, which, of course, simply requires a less-is-more approach. There is definitely a slight psychedelic aspect to BAM, as it gives me light-light layers of geometric patterns overlying my peripheral vision and much more when I close my eyes. It also gives a nice euphoric feeling but without feeling off-balance! I will definitely be getting more asap!
i........0
August 15, 2023
Happy
Talkative
I go to a local smoke shop in Brooklyn and they always have a list of strains. Unfortunately, the vast majority constitute either Indica or Indica dominant hybrids. Yesterday I found this strain along with Pineapple Express. Great Sativa day!
P........d
November 20, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Out of the 4 strains I grew on my last cycle BAM (Black African Magic) turned out to be my absolute favorite and for more that one reason!! I had Cookie Dough, Ice Cream Runtz, and BAM. I knew a lot about what I was up against with the Cookie Dough and Runtz, but knew absolutely nothing about the BAM. When growing I always aim I want do everything from start to finish the absolute best. Almost all I have learned has come through trial and error. One thing is for certain; if your aiming to grow some top shelf level product, first things first, whatever strain you go with, make sure that strain has the “genes” to be able to achieve the results you are looking for! With that being said, I lucked the F*** out with BAM 1. QUALITY GENETICS 🧬—- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 2. DENSITY 🪨—————-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3. BAG APPEAL 🎉💐——- ——⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.AROMA/TASTE 🍋⛽️🪵🪄—⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 5. HIGH/EFFECT 🔥🔥———--⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 5. HIGH YIELD 💥 💥————-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6. SHORT FLOWERING TIME⏰- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (Skill level: Intermediate- to achieve the best results you will want to defoliate heavily. This girl gets bushy and could easily get out of hand. LST(low stress training), SCROGGING (Sea of Green), Lollipopping really helps. Best result came from very heavy strip on 1st day of flowering and the 21st day of flowering, leaving nothing but the top 3-5 nodes of fan leaves. All-in-All no matter what, this is one hell of a plant and I loved watching her blossom and was proud of the end result. After speaking so highly of this strain, I just went back the get more and of course they are out of stock. I have one seed left. Looks like I’ll have no choice but to grow a mother instead 😂 good luck!