Out of the 4 strains I grew on my last cycle BAM (Black African Magic) turned out to be my absolute favorite and for more that one reason!! I had Cookie Dough, Ice Cream Runtz, and BAM. I knew a lot about what I was up against with the Cookie Dough and Runtz, but knew absolutely nothing about the BAM. When growing I always aim I want do everything from start to finish the absolute best. Almost all I have learned has come through trial and error. One thing is for certain; if your aiming to grow some top shelf level product, first things first, whatever strain you go with, make sure that strain has the “genes” to be able to achieve the results you are looking for! With that being said, I lucked the F*** out with BAM 1. QUALITY GENETICS 🧬—- ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 2. DENSITY 🪨🪻—————-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3. BAG APPEAL 🎉💐——- ——⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4.AROMA/TASTE 🍋⛽️🪵🪄—⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 5. HIGH/EFFECT 🔥🔥———--⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 5. HIGH YIELD 💥 💥————-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6. SHORT FLOWERING TIME⏰- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (Skill level: Intermediate- to achieve the best results you will want to defoliate heavily. This girl gets bushy and could easily get out of hand. LST(low stress training), SCROGGING (Sea of Green), Lollipopping really helps. Best result came from very heavy strip on 1st day of flowering and the 21st day of flowering, leaving nothing but the top 3-5 nodes of fan leaves. All-in-All no matter what, this is one hell of a plant and I loved watching her blossom and was proud of the end result. After speaking so highly of this strain, I just went back the get more and of course they are out of stock. I have one seed left. Looks like I’ll have no choice but to grow a mother instead 😂 good luck!