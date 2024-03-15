Black Cherry Gushers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Gushers.
Black Cherry Gushers strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Black Cherry Gushers strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Black Cherry Gushers reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
e........3
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Dude. This stuff hits.
j........d
August 7, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
I smoked black cherry gushers in dam at barneys coffe shop they have just dropped seeds in collab with back pack boys so I was smoking the cali which I didn't know was the back pack boyz till this release it was my favourite smoke over 2 trips to amsterdam 3 months apart absolute firrrrreeeeeeee flowers
w........5
June 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is probably the best strain ive smoked. Very nice flavour and little to no coughing. This wont glue you to the couch, itll have you giggling and laughing.
l........3
May 2, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
In generale è la qualità migliore che ho fumato ad Amsterdam fumata alla Barney's Farm
j........s
March 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This strain was perfect!
h........w
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
10/10 with high tolerance. Lifelong smoker. If you can find it, get as much as you can. Thank me later.
A........0
June 23, 2024
It’s was dankkkkkkkkkkk And
g........2
November 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Love this strain. From the moment that you open it and smell the sweet cherry aroma, you know that you are in for a great experience. It is a strong strain but without paranoia/anxiety. I experienced a great sense of euphoria and happiness. Can't wait to try again!