stock photo similar to Black Cherry Gushers
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Black Cherry Gushers
Black Cherry Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acai and Black Cherry Funk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Cherry Gushers is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Standard Cannabis Co, the average price of Black Cherry Gushers typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Cherry Gushers’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Gushers, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Black Cherry GushersOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Cherry Gushers strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Black Cherry Gushers strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Cherry Gushers products near you
Similar to Black Cherry Gushers near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Black Cherry Gushers strain reviews13
Read all reviews
e........3
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
j........d
August 7, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
w........5
June 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric