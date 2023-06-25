Black Cherry Maduro reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Maduro.
Black Cherry Maduro strain effects
Black Cherry Maduro strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
Black Cherry Maduro reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........5
June 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing strain all around any time of day or night for either stress relief, depression, and insomnia along it effects helping so many body systems. I bought it 4 times already.
m........s
April 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Definitely a great morning indica for me. Brings a mild sense of euphoria that wipes out anxiety while still maintaining mental clarity. This one gives me the body tingles 👍
J........3
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tried this flavor as a cartridge and loved the taste, very fruity….berry flavor. Great strain for unwinding, relaxing, and sleeping!