Black Cherry Maduro reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Cherry Maduro.

Black Cherry Maduro strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Black Cherry Maduro strain flavors

Plum

Blueberry

Berry

Black Cherry Maduro strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cramps
    33% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression

June 25, 2023
Amazing strain all around any time of day or night for either stress relief, depression, and insomnia along it effects helping so many body systems. I bought it 4 times already.
9 people found this helpful
April 26, 2024
Definitely a great morning indica for me. Brings a mild sense of euphoria that wipes out anxiety while still maintaining mental clarity. This one gives me the body tingles 👍
2 people found this helpful
May 24, 2024
Tried this flavor as a cartridge and loved the taste, very fruity….berry flavor. Great strain for unwinding, relaxing, and sleeping!
1 person found this helpful

