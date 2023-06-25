stock photo similar to Black Cherry Maduro
Hybrid

Black Cherry Maduro

Black Cherry Maduro is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Black Maduro. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Black Cherry Maduro has a unique aroma and flavor profile that blends fruity tea with earthy pine and spicy herbs. Black Cherry Maduro is 17% THC, making this strain a moderate choice for cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Cherry Maduro effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Cherry Maduro when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Grassroots Cannabis, Black Cherry Maduro features flavors like tea, tree fruit, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Black Cherry Maduro typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. Black Cherry Maduro is a rare type of indica strain that can be enjoyed during the day without causing sedation or loss of clarity. It has dense buds that take on an intense purple hue at the end of its maturation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Cherry Maduro, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Black Cherry Maduro strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Euphoric

Black Cherry Maduro strain flavors

Plum

Blueberry

Berry

Black Cherry Maduro strain helps with

  • Stress
    66% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Cramps
    33% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
Black Cherry Maduro strain reviews3

June 25, 2023
Amazing strain all around any time of day or night for either stress relief, depression, and insomnia along it effects helping so many body systems. I bought it 4 times already.
9 people found this helpful
April 26, 2024
Definitely a great morning indica for me. Brings a mild sense of euphoria that wipes out anxiety while still maintaining mental clarity. This one gives me the body tingles 👍
2 people found this helpful
May 24, 2024
Tried this flavor as a cartridge and loved the taste, very fruity….berry flavor. Great strain for unwinding, relaxing, and sleeping!
1 person found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Black Cherry Maduro strain genetics

Strain parent
Bcs
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Black Cherry Maduro
BCM
Black Cherry Maduro