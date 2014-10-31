ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Dahlia

One of the lesser-known strains, this hybrid is a purported cross between Black Cherry Soda and Querkle. The flowers have purple-red coloration and are often sticky to the touch thanks to heavy trichome production. Black Dahlia leans toward its indica genetics and delivers strong body effects suitable for insomnia and pain relief. 

    Avatar for CosmicBlort
    Member since 2010
    This bud is very dark, almost black in color. It is noticeably darker in color than any other bud that sits next to it. The taste is almost cigar-like, with a smoky strong taste that is not in any way like skunk or 'normal' bud. It's a great after dinner smoke, with a shot of single malt or port wi...
    Reported
    feelings
    Tingly
    Avatar for rileyrenner
    Member since 2014
    The CBD level of Divine Kind's batch of Dhalia is out of this world. It gets me through tough mornings with my gastrointestinal issues.
    Reported
    feelings
    HungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Puma2015
    Member since 2015
    First time I tried this strain in wax. I couldn't stop coughing and after that went away, boom I was spacing away and I felt good and happy and pain free. I do enjoy this strain.
    Reported
    feelings
    EuphoricHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for Blissful
    Member since 2013
    Great for pain and sleep. By far one of the best strains out there. Its a head and body high.
    Reported
    feelings
    Sleepy
    Avatar for Stossa
    Member since 2013
    This is flat out the best Nighttime strain in the book for me! THC levels regularly at 21%, CBD regularly around 3%, this strain is the best at allowing me to get a good night sleep while controlling my pain, so much so that I regularly use it to ween down further on pain medication at night, it pro...
    Reported
    feelings
    HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Querkle
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Black Cherry Soda
    parent
    Strain
    Black Dahlia

