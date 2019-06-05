ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 58 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 370 reviews

Black Cherry Soda
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

1924 reported effects from 253 people
Relaxed 67%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 30%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

Avatar for McKjudoChop
Member since 2015
A favorite in flavor and a mediocre but still fun high. She's a creeper and arguably a stage 3 clinger. Swooped in gracefully, stayed for a few and exited gently. The flavor and aroma are intoxicating. Her buds are beautifully marked in deep purple. I love this stuff but it just doesn't hang around ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for GothicRose
Member since 2014
I picked up some of this lovely strain yesterday and I'm SO glad I did.. the taste is incredible and the effects divine. This is the first strain I've EVER tried that gets me that wonderful tingle of pain relief without making me even more tired. I'm very sensative to most Sativa's so try to stick...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for aliencafe
Member since 2015
An AMAZING strain for anxiety, great to smoke during the day if you're the productive high type..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Weedslut42069
Member since 2017
Great for fucking. Sensual, uplifting effects without feeling like a stimulant.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DeanOG
Member since 2016
exceptionally smooth smoke and tasty - very nice and easy on the airways... very focused high - good for getting things done... daytime smoke.... very impressed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTalkative
Lineage

Strain
Black Cherry Soda
First strain child
The CBG Blend
child
Second strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child

User uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry SodaUser uploaded image of Black Cherry Soda
