This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 73%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 40%
Sleepy 36%
Stress 36%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
349
Danknoww
Member since 2020
One of the best strains I’ve had by far ! I suffer from severe anxiety and slight depression and this strain had me feeling great ! Nice and relaxed, in a giggly mood and just enjoying everything ! I started cooking and completely didn’t even know where to start !!