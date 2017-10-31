ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Black Diamond reviews

Effects

242 people reported 1975 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 40%
Sleepy 36%
Stress 36%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

349

Avatar for Danknoww
Member since 2020
Avatar for Smal11
Member since 2020
Amazing. First time I’ve had it and it looked great, smelled great and smoked really good. One of my tops for sure
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Sugaree1981
Member since 2020
This is the 1st time I have been moved to write a review. This strain got me higher than I've been in months. Had me feeling relaxed and giggly. Super potent
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blizzybree
Member since 2020
One of the best strains I’ve had by far ! I suffer from severe anxiety and slight depression and this strain had me feeling great ! Nice and relaxed, in a giggly mood and just enjoying everything ! I started cooking and completely didn’t even know where to start !!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Photos

Avatar for connor4202
Member since 2020
beautiful strain great taste while puffin this joint
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Steelsalot
Member since 2020
Love this in my vape so smooth. Found vape it at 350 f and slowly move up by 5 degrees until 380 through session
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jullien
Member since 2020
Great Strain, smoked it with my friends we all was flying lol
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed