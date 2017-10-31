ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 369 reviews

Black Diamond

aka Black Diamond OG, Black Diamond Kush

Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 369 reviews

Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a Northern California strain ideal for patients who need strong medication but still want to be active and sociable. A cross between Blackberry and Diamond OG, its flowers have a glittery trichome covering and purple coloring that make it a beautiful gem to look at. The strain’s aroma is musky and earthy, almost like a deep red wine. Black Diamond is known to cause fits of giggles and is a great strain for hanging out with friends or catching up on TV shows at home. This strain tends to make consumers extremely hungry, making it a good choice for those looking to increase their appetite (just make sure you have some snacks on hand).

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews.

242 people reported 1975 effects
Relaxed 73%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 47%
Hungry 40%
Sleepy 36%
Stress 36%
Pain 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 25%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

369

Avatar for MrUnicorn
Member since 2014
I'm bipolar and this is the best strain I've ever had for relief. Here is why: It feels like a cap is put on my head and doesn't allow my thoughts to spin out of control. I took it last night for mania and I finally was able to calm down and relax. It also has a perfect mix of able to move and abl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for DionysianMystery
Member since 2013
This is one of my favorite strains still and i get it whenever possible. This strain is one of those magical strains that just seems to cure all ailments without any negative side effects. It also feels the best out of any strain and the high is a real treat. It has an excellent body high similar to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for calihippie
Member since 2014
This strain has a delightful rich mango and berry smell, candy taste with nutty after-tones. Heavy couchlock and intense muscle relaxation. Surprisingly functional for an indica and helps with focus, making it a good daytime strain. Colors stand out, food tastes really good, and your friends sudde...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
Total knock out. Great diesel smell with a floral fuel taste. Nice stony weed and is sure to please. Good for any occasion but work.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CannaCure420
Member since 2014
This strain is 100% indica, grown to perfection, buds are purple and completely covered in trichomes, has a very unique aroma and flavor, truly hard to describe. Black Diamond Kush is the perfect night time indica to alleviate Gas Pain and increase appetite. Also provides a very relaxing, chill, mel...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry
parent
Second strain parent
Diamond OG
parent
Strain
Black Diamond

