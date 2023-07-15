I tried this on a recommendation from a friend who manages a dispensary. I have been smoking weed since the early 90s and after trying this I can easily say it makes my top 10 list. I had a gram pre-roll and could feel the high before I was finished smoking. It started for me as a heady high and then moved into a full body high. It lifted my spirits, definitely laughing on this stuff…a euphoric high for sure. I have degenerative disc disease and arthritis in my spine which hurts constantly. This took the edge off for sure. High lasted a while and finished off with a knockout nap. I wouldn’t recommend smoking a gram to people who are new or lightweights. The high was pretty intense. I should note that the bud tested at 34.6% which (if true) would be no joke. In any event it’s a pretty heavy hitter. I felt it is similar to a more heavy hitting Kitchen Sink type of high but it definitely tastes better than Kitchen Sink and smells better too. I don’t know if my experience is typical with this strain but I would definitely recommend trying it. I’m surprised the current rating is only 4.3…I’d give it a solid 5 all day (literally since I’ve been smoking it all day).