m........3
July 15, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Went into a local despinsary and told them what I was looking for (something for back pain) and they recommended Black Garlic! I love it- you can feel it creeping down your body within a couple of minutes after smoking it, totally relaxing your body - still mobile and active! THC level was 25% HIGHLY RECOMMEND watch out for the munchies on this strain. Also made me extremely horny!
M........0
August 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I’m a huge garlic anything fan and this strain is definitely my favorite!! Beautiful buds, trancing smell and amazing body high.
d........r
October 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Beautiful bud structures. Try it if you can get it. It will NOT disappoint.
h........7
April 2, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I tried this on a recommendation from a friend who manages a dispensary. I have been smoking weed since the early 90s and after trying this I can easily say it makes my top 10 list. I had a gram pre-roll and could feel the high before I was finished smoking. It started for me as a heady high and then moved into a full body high. It lifted my spirits, definitely laughing on this stuff…a euphoric high for sure. I have degenerative disc disease and arthritis in my spine which hurts constantly. This took the edge off for sure. High lasted a while and finished off with a knockout nap. I wouldn’t recommend smoking a gram to people who are new or lightweights. The high was pretty intense. I should note that the bud tested at 34.6% which (if true) would be no joke. In any event it’s a pretty heavy hitter. I felt it is similar to a more heavy hitting Kitchen Sink type of high but it definitely tastes better than Kitchen Sink and smells better too. I don’t know if my experience is typical with this strain but I would definitely recommend trying it. I’m surprised the current rating is only 4.3…I’d give it a solid 5 all day (literally since I’ve been smoking it all day).
D........e
March 8, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Delicious. It has an intoxicating berry flavor to me. Almost like gummie bears. Very relaxing. Great to listen to tunes with or enjoy the carnal delights. In my top 5 indicas. Does everything it's supposed to. Don't do anything important. You'll F it up.
r........5
August 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
First time buying from a dispensery, and I wasn't sure what strain I wanted to choose, and I chose this strain. It started slow but is so relaxing when it hits. My eyes and face feel tight and heavy, making me feel sleepy, and I feel a relaxed tingling in my shoulders. I will sleep well tonight, that's for sure.
B........k
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Impressed enuff to finally make an account after years of being on here, decades more on the herb
d........k
September 21, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Memorable.