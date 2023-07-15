Black Garlic
aka Black Pepper Garlic
Black Garlic is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sour Dubb. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Black Garlic is a potent and stinky strain that has a pungent, earthy, and diesel flavor and aroma. Black Garlic is 18% THC and 1% CBD, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Black Garlic effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Garlic when dealing with symptoms associated with seizures, multiple sclerosis, and bipolar disorder. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Black Garlic features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Black Garlic typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Black Garlic has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Garlic, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Black GarlicOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Black Garlic strain effects
Black Garlic strain flavors
Black Garlic strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Black Garlic products near you
Similar to Black Garlic near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—