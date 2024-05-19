Black Hole Sun reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Hole Sun.
Black Hole Sun strain effects
Black Hole Sun strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
p........5
May 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Black hole sun is that strain I have been looking for to help my BPD, ADHD, OCD, and Generalized Anxiety. You will not be disappointed with this strain!
C........9
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
it's a nice aroma, smokes smooth,decent clouds
c........3
June 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
one of my new faves
g........i
December 8, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
A blast of fruit with sour and earthy under tones . Perfect strain
M........1
May 15, 2024
Headache
Worst strain I ever smoked, I have a pretty low tolerance and It took two blunts and it gave me a minor headache.