stock photo similar to Black Hole Sun
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Black Hole Sun
Black Hole Sun is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Triangle and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Black Hole Sun is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Black Hole Sun typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Hole Sun’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Hole Sun, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Black Hole Sun strain effects
Black Hole Sun strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Black Hole Sun strain reviews5
p........5
May 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
C........9
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
c........3
June 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly