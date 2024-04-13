Black Licorice reviews
Black Licorice strain effects
Black Licorice strain helps with
- 80% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
e........a
April 13, 2024
Relaxed
became one of my favorite strains within the first few bowls. it's one of the few strains I've found that gets me high within a few puffs, and the high actually stays. i have a decently high tolerance. brand: sinse cannabis
s........a
November 16, 2023
Relaxed
Dry mouth
I smoked this flower for the first time and I must say I'm baked outta my mind without a care in the world. :) it has a spicy smell to it and has a black licorice taste sorda , very strong strain compared to most I get.
B........1
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very nice black licorice flavor, taste is amazing, definitley a great indica strain, one of my favorites, I would strongly recommend this for a good evening, night strain for cozy, euphoric relaxing and promotes a good nights sleep