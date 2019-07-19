ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Black Lotus
  4. Reviews

Black Lotus reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Black Lotus.

Reviews

5

Avatar for RaggaHaag
Member since 2019
Just great after a hard day! Amazing body relaxing feeling, got my out of my usual thinking in bed after smoking it. Costs a bit in Den Haag, about 15€/gr.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for gbcooper
Member since 2016
Good strain for potency and taste, heavy on the Indica side so good for evening relaxation, has a creeper high so start with a low dose first, a couple of good drags should do
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Vellyjatt77
Member since 2018
Very good strain the High is very relaxing the taste is amazing spicy and earthy but smooth. More of a night time strain couch lock effect very good for pain and depression made me feel good i would buy it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Evan_keeler
Member since 2018
very strong body and head high and a slight taste of cucumber when vaporized
Read full review
Reported
feelings