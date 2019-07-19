Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very good strain the High is very relaxing the taste is amazing spicy and earthy but smooth. More of a night time strain couch lock effect very good for pain and depression made me feel good i would buy it again.